    Decarbonising heating and cooling: a climate imperative

    Decarbonising heating and cooling: a climate imperative

    The EU has met its target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2020, compared with 1990 levels. However, meeting targets for 2030 and beyond requires a doubling of the annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions achieved between 2005 and 2020.

    Heating and cooling account for half of the final EU energy use. With energy used for heating being significant, decarbonising heating is therefore critical. Solutions to save energy and introduce efficient, renewable heating and cooling systems exist and must be rolled out faster. This briefing looks at heating and cooling trends across the EU. It highlights the twin benefits — for climate mitigation and security of supply — of combining energy efficiency and conservation measures with rapidly switching to renewable and waste energy use in heating and cooling.

    (...)

    News published on European Environment Agency

    Read the article

    Picture credit: Depositphotos

     adaptation
     climate
     building adaptability
     decarbonation
     ecological transition
     electricity
     energy efficiency
     geothermal energy
     heat network
     photovoltaic
     renewable energies
     smart building
     smart city
     smart grid
     solar heat
     Greenhouse gas
     gas emissions
     decarbonising
     heatingandcooling
     waste energy 5GDHC
     heating grids

  • D D2Grids Project
    D2Grids Project

    Last modified by the author on 06/03/2023 - 11:31

