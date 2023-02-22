Conference focused on bioclimatic buidings and materials in Morocco on May 2023

ABC21 project is excited to announce that the "International Conference on Bioclimatic Materials and Buildings (ICBMB) - Energy efficiency and global industry value chain" will be held on May 3-5 in Ifrane, Morocco (hosted by Al Akhawayn University).

This conference covers promising policies to promote highly comfortable buildings with minimal energy needs for heating and cooling. Experts will lead the discussions in the field to highlight key points which might be useful in developing and/or assessing policies.

ICBMB will gather scientists, politicians, industrials, architects, and other experts in the field to dive into innovative solutions, strategies and policies that involve local bioclimatic approaches for more comfortable living situations, with lower carbon footprint buildings and with an efficient energy demand for cooling and heating. Most of these solutions and policies already exist and are just waiting to be evaluated, disseminated, and adapted to other regions. The main themes covered by the conference session are:

There will be abstract and paper publication as well as workshops and more.

Check out about the conference, speakers, program and deadlines here!