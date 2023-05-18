UK climate tech start-up wins third award for clean energy solution in construction sector

British climate tech start-up IPG Energy has made it into BuiltWorlds Building Tech Top 50 list, further establishing itself within the global construction sector. The news comes after the company received two other notable awards within the construction and envirotech arenas this month.

The news, which was announced this week, saw IPG secure a spot in the Energy Systems and HVAC category for its IPG Flameless Generator. The generator provides a sustainable alternative to diesel generators, a major contributor to carbon emissions of industries including construction and mining, data centres and grid balancing.

The award comes hot on the heels of this year's UK Construction Week, where IPG received its first accolade, being named Most Sustainable Exhibitor This award positioned the company as a transformative solution for companies aiming to transition to net-zero construction sites.

Just days later IPG ranked second on the EnviroTech 50 list, highlighting the UK’s most innovative green technology firms.

The three awards come as the company launches its £10 million Series A, which will enable IPG to deliver on the potential of this transformative technology.

Toby Gill, CEO of IPG added: “It’s great seeing the anticipation and excitement around how the IPG Flameless Generator can really support net zero endeavours and deliver decarbonisation for hard-to-abate sectors. Not only was our solution recognised at UK Construction Week but being included in both Building Tech Top 50 and EnviroTech 50 list solidifies our reputation as a noteworthy innovator within the sustainable tech and construction industries.”

Harnessing IPG’s breakthrough Flameless Combustion technology, its generator solution delivers pollutant-free power from any fuel. This fuel-flexibility allows businesses to end reliance on diesel and decarbonise their operations, without uncertainty in the nascent green hydrogen and biofuel supply chains introducing greater risk to energy security.