    Climate-neutral buildings require efficient heating and cooling networks

    Climate-neutral buildings require efficient heating and cooling networks

    On 9th February, the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy of the European Parliament adopted its proposal on the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD). The EPBD is critical to support the decarbonisation of European buildings, much of which depends on the rapid phase-out of fossil-based heating.

    The Directive took yet another dimension since the Ukraine war, which exposed Europe’s dependence on fossil fuel imports and the importance of heating decarbonisation to achieve our energy independence. Heating and cooling are responsible for about half of the EU energy demand, with more than 40% supplied by gas.

    (...)

     

    News published on Euractiv

    Read the article

     

    Picture credit: depositphotos

  • D D2Grids Project
    D2Grids Project

