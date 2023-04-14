Seminar: citizen energy for successful energy transition

Citizen energy represents the key to a successful energy transition, and it is necessary to create a framework that enables its quick and social, environmental and economic development.

With adequately established support frameworks, energy communities can be the solution to the current energy crisis, while also strengthening the local and national economy and eliminating social inequalities.

With keynote speeches by MEP Romana Jerković, Dr Julije Domac and with Ms Adela Tesarova setting the scene, this event, scheduled on May 4th, 2023, from 13:00 to 15:30 in Brussels, Belgium, will bring together a panel of experts discussing the way forward for the emergence of energy communities. Particular focus will be placed made on the development of regional support frameworks enabling a quick and sustainable roll-out of energy communities.

Download the programme

Register here