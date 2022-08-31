Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    CISL Entopia Building – Material learnings and reuse


    The Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) needed a headquarters that reflected its own values, so it set about a deep green retrofit of the Entopia building, proving along the way that the most sustainable building is probably the one that already exists. The 1930s former telephone exchange in central Cambridge, used for offices since the 1990s has been refurbished to the Passivhaus EnerPHit standard and BREEAM Outstanding, and is aiming for WELL Gold certification.

    Discover material reuse stories from the recently completed Entopia Building. ASBP and CISL will be joined by guest speakers to share success stories and lessons learned. Hear about the use of bio based and low carbon materials, altering glazing in a conservation area to help achieve the standards, the innovative PV array, and product and steel reuse.

     

    Speakers

    Wendy Bishop, Associate, Architype
     

    Simon Corbey, Director, ASBP
     

    Roy Fishwick, Director, Cleveland Steel and Tubes
     

    Peter Kelly, Group Director of Sustainable Operations, ISG

     

    Anna Nitch-Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL)
     

    Neil Turner, UK Technical Sales Manager, Ecological Building Systems
     

    Programme

    • 12:00 Welcome – Simon Corbey, Director, ASBP
    • 12:05 The client perspective – Anna Nitch-Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL)
    • 12:25 The architect’s perspective: Learnings from material choice, reuse, and circular economy – Wendy Bishop, Associate and Passivhaus Designer, Architype
    • 12:45 Reuse success stories: Reconditioned lighting and the PV array – Peter Kelly, Group Director of Sustainable Operations, ISG
    • 13:00 Supplying reused steel for the PV array and an update on the ASBP project DISRUPT funded by Innovate UK– Roy Fishwick, Managing Director, Cleveland Steel and Tubes
    • 13:15 Specification & Supply of the natural insulation systems & airtightness detailing & installation and sharing learning on working towards the Well Standard – Neil Turner, Technical Sales Manager, Ecological Building Systems
    • 13:30 Q&A
    • 13:45 Finish

    Key information
    Date     : Thursday 29th September 2022
    Time : 12:00 - 13:45
    Cost : ASBP members – FREE, registration essential; Member of partner organisation* – £20 + VAT; Non-member/General admittance – £30 + VAT

    CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

    Online (Zoom)
    29/09/2022
