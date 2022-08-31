CISL Entopia Building – Material learnings and reuse



The Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) needed a headquarters that reflected its own values, so it set about a deep green retrofit of the Entopia building, proving along the way that the most sustainable building is probably the one that already exists. The 1930s former telephone exchange in central Cambridge, used for offices since the 1990s has been refurbished to the Passivhaus EnerPHit standard and BREEAM Outstanding, and is aiming for WELL Gold certification.

Discover material reuse stories from the recently completed Entopia Building. ASBP and CISL will be joined by guest speakers to share success stories and lessons learned. Hear about the use of bio based and low carbon materials, altering glazing in a conservation area to help achieve the standards, the innovative PV array, and product and steel reuse.

Speakers



Wendy Bishop, Associate, Architype



Simon Corbey, Director, ASBP





Roy Fishwick, Director, Cleveland Steel and Tubes



Peter Kelly, Group Director of Sustainable Operations, ISG

Programme

12:00 Welcome – Simon Corbey, Director, ASBP

– Simon Corbey, Director, ASBP 12:05 The client perspective – Anna Nitch-Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL)

– Anna Nitch-Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) 12:25 The architect’s perspective: Learnings from material choice, reuse, and circular economy – Wendy Bishop, Associate and Passivhaus Designer, Architype

– Wendy Bishop, Associate and Passivhaus Designer, Architype 12:45 Reuse success stories: Reconditioned lighting and the PV array – Peter Kelly, Group Director of Sustainable Operations, ISG

– Peter Kelly, Group Director of Sustainable Operations, ISG 13:00 Supplying reused steel for the PV array and an update on the ASBP project DISRUPT funded by Innovate UK – Roy Fishwick, Managing Director, Cleveland Steel and Tubes

– Roy Fishwick, Managing Director, Cleveland Steel and Tubes 13:15 Specification & Supply of the natural insulation systems & airtightness detailing & installation and sharing learning on working towards the Well Standard – Neil Turner, Technical Sales Manager, Ecological Building Systems

– Neil Turner, Technical Sales Manager, Ecological Building Systems 13:30 Q&A

13:45 Finish

Key information

Date : Thursday 29th September 2022

Time : 12:00 - 13:45

Cost : ASBP members – FREE, registration essential; Member of partner organisation* – £20 + VAT; Non-member/General admittance – £30 + VAT

