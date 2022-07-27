Ceremony of the Roger Léron Award – 2022



The Roger Léron Award celebrates outstanding individuals who have significantly contributed to the energy transition at a local or regional level and who have also made a difference at the European level. The Prize is named in memory of Roger Léron who was one of the founders and former President of FEDARENE as well as a great contributor to the regional and local sustainable energy field throughout his life.

After six successful editions, the 2022 award comes with a thematic focus, Energy Efficiency Leaders. This topic reflects one of the core missions of regions and their local/regional energy agencies, who are key delivery agents of EU’s Energy Efficiency policies and programmes. The Ukraine crisis and the EU’s response with REPowerEU further highlighted how energy efficiency will be crucial in the next months and years to cut our energy dependence and increase the resilience of the EU’s energy system. Great leaders are already at work and have been for many years now to achieve this.

The 12 Energy Efficiency Leaders nominated to the Roger Léron Award 2022 have already been revealed. Who will the expert jury elect as Roger Léron Award 2022 winner and finalists? Register to find out!

This event is also the opportunity to discover a number of less known local initiatives in the field of sustainable energy which deserve recognition, from individuals who have their territory’s future at heart. Members of the Award Jury and EU representatives will give speeches, the nominees will be introduced, and the evening will end with a celebratory cocktail.

Programme

Welcome address by Julije Domac , President of FEDARENE ;

, President of FEDARENE ; How to empower local and regional stakeholders for an effective implementation of the RepowerEU plan by Adela Tesarova , European Commission ;

, European Commission ; Ambitious energy efficiency policies to meet today’s and tomorrow’s challenges by Eleonora Evi , Member of the European Parliament ;

, Member of the European Parliament ; Introduction of the Roger Léron Award by Christiane Egger , FEDARENE / OÖ Energiesparverband ;

, FEDARENE / OÖ Energiesparverband ; Disclosure of finalists and winner ;

Cocktail & Poster Exhibition.

Download the full programme

When : 27th of September 2022

Where : Place Royale 2, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgique

Join our Full EUSEW Programme!

The Roger Léron Award Ceremony is taking place during the EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW). For the occasion, FEDARENE is also organising at the same location the Opengela Replication Workshop, which will present the Opengela model of urban regeneration and invite representatives from municipalities and regions who are trying to replicate this innovative integrated home renovation service (IHRS) at home.

Click here to register

About the Roger Léron Award

We believe at FEDARENE that innovative actions led at the local/regional level can trigger impact at a wider level, rippling across territories and the continent. Established in 2014, the Prize is named in memory of Roger Léron who was one of the founders and former President of FEDARENE as well as a great contributor to the regional and local sustainable energy field throughout his life.

More information

Event published on FEDARENE.

Consult the source