    Building a roadmap to decarbonise Ireland

    • by Build Up
    • /
    • 2023-03-06 10:35:02
    • /
    • International
    • /
    • 189
    Building a roadmap to decarbonise Ireland

    The construction and built environment sector accounts for 37% of Ireland´s carbon emissions.The roadmap assesses the impact of the construction and built environment in Ireland across the whole life cycle.

    More than a third (14%) comes from manufacture, transport and installation of building materials themselves, which is called "embodied carbon".

    It is thus emphasised that policies and regulation should urgently address the "embodied carbon" emissions and not just the operational emissions.

    Hence, the roadmap outlines the steps to be taken to decarbonise the built environment across the whole life cycle by 2050.

    Read the report here.

     

    News published on Build Up Publications
    Consult the source

    Picture credit: Depositphotos

  Build Up
    Build Up

