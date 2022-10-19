BIM&CO & Forida – the partnership to optimise the BIM implementation of Hong Kong’s AEC industry

Paris, October 18th 2022. BIM continues its strong growth in the world of AEC in Asia, and more particularly in Hong Kong. One of the challenges at the core of BIM is the optimisation of processess. For instance, especially those related to BIM objects and data.

BIM&CO, international developer of data management solutions for the AEC industry and manufacturers, is delighted to announce its new partnership with Forida.

Forida is a BIM consultant with 30 years of experience, which takes care of the whole building lifecycles. Also, it is a one-stop BIM and Technology Services Provider in the AEC Industries, which helps to drive the BIM development in Hong Kong.

A partnership to support Hong Kong’s BIM implementation

This partnership aims to implement Onfly in Hong Kong, a solution by BIM&CO that manages, centralises and harmonises BIM objects and data. The goal is to accelerate the design of BIM models coupled with facilitating their updates.

Aimed at all actors in a construction project, from the customer to the facilities manager, through the architects, engineers, contractors and manufacturers of building products, BIM&CO’s Onfly solution fits perfectly into the Forida service offer.

“This Onfly partnership could not have arrived at a better time. When we support companies in their BIM implementation or optimisation of processes, we need solutions such as Onfly to solve issues related to the management of families, updating model data, customer requirements, etc… It is about saving time for our customers. With Onfly, we not only aid collaboration between teams, but also between partners and their suppliers.”, comments Forida.

Based on its unique data harmonisation technology, BIM&CO has international and state-of-the-art BIM customers such as MDCC, Rexel, Systra, EEI Corporation, and more.

BIM&CO allows its customers to fully benefit from the value of BIM. “We are delighted to have Forida as a partner; this allows us to continue building a community of specialists to closely support our clients with their data management issues” states the BIM&CO team.

Helping AEC firms increase their BIM productivity and object quality through a cloud-based BIM library

BIM&CO and Forida will be presenting this partnership through a webinar, next Thursday 20th of October at 3pm (GMT+8).

This event is aimed at anyone who has ever encountered any of these challenges during their BIM projects. For instance : Time wasted searching for content, a disorganised BIM object library, as well as inconsistency in data.

By attending, you’ll find out how using a cloud-based BIM library will increase your productivity and BIM object quality.

Learn how to :

– Quickly upload your 3D objects and collections, and view them easily

– Overall simplify your BIM content management and use quality data

– Collaborate more easily with your team members

Join Rui Wang, Business Manager Southeast Asia for Onfly at BIM&CO, and Zita Chan from Forida !

Register to the webinar for free !

About Forida

Founded in 1993, Forida has established itself in the AEC industry as a provider of high-value BIM solutions for the whole building lifecycle and as the largest Autodesk® partner in Hong Kong, and also has a satellite office in China, United Kingdom, Australia and Taiwan.

Throughout the 30 years, Forida aims to provide the best one-stop BIM and Technology services, by offering software, consulting, customization, and training solutions in the BIM domain, specialized in GIS / BIM / IoT / CAD / CAM solution and Facility Management (FM) systems.

Follow Forida to implement the advanced BIM technology for the Hong Kong market!

Press contact : Forida Marketing Team – [email protected]

For more information: www.forida.com.hk

About BIM&CO

A subsidiary of the Trace group, BIM&CO was born in 2015 and benefits from more than 30 years of technological heritage in the calculation, processing and redistribution of technical data.

The company’s mission is to help implement data management solutions for Design offices, Engineering firms, Construction companies and Manufacturers. BIM&CO’s Onfly solution is an easy and efficient tool to manage, centralise and harmonise your BIM data to speed up design and increase the productivity of your teams.

At last, as a global player, BIM&CO operates in Paris, Singapore and Barcelona, and more widely through its distributors.

Press contact : Gabrielle Andrews, Content Marketing Manager – [email protected]

For more information: https://www.onfly.io/