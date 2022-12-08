BIGG events: from the standardization workshop to the first and upcoming BIGG training sessions

“Leveraging on standardisation for building data aggregation and analytics”

The BIGG project organized on November 8 the standardization workshop “Leveraging on standardisation for building data aggregation and analytics” in collaboration with the sister projects MATRYCS and BuiltHub and hosted by BUILDUP.

The aim of the discussion was to:

Share each project’s vision of contribution to standardisation;

Identify the common subjects and ideas that could be pushed to standardisation;

Identify similar structures among the projects that could help to influence the standards;

Co-define together the founding principles and operational mechanisms of the Community of Standardisation.

The session started with an introduction about BUILDUP, the EU largest platform and the principal EU reference point for energy efficiency and renewable energy in buildings. The platform aims to reap the benefits of Europe’s collective intelligence on energy reduction in buildings; bring together practitioners and professional associations working in the building sector (public or private), as well as target the public to help improve energy-efficient behaviours and choices; and encourage exchange of knowledge, case studies and tools.

Then, there was a pitch of the three projects, beginning with the presentation of BIGG. María Pérez Ortega, Innovation Programme Manager at Inetum and coordinator of BIGG, presented the main objectives of the project, the BIGG Data Reference Architecture, the data model as well as the alignment with standardization.

Vaggelis Marinakis, Assistant Professor at NTUA, introduced MATRYCS and its objectives. The project aims to capitalise and combine existing modern technological breakthroughs in the areas of ML / DL and big data, in order to develop a new decision-making and data analytics solution for energy-efficient buildings. MATRYCS will realise a holistic, state-of-the-art AI-empowered framework for decision-support models, data analytics and visualisations for Digital Building Twins and real-life applications. The overall vision of MATRYCS is to define and deploy a Reference Architecture for Buildings Data exchange, management and real-time processing, and to translate this reference architecture into an Open, Cloud-based Data Analytics Toolbox (MATRYCS Modular Toolbox). It will enable AI-based cross-sector analytics for smart energy-efficient buildings through three layers, MATRYCS-GOVERNANCE, MATRYCS-PROCESSING and MATRYCS-ANALYTICS.

Filippi Oberegger Ulrich, Senior Researcher in the Energy Efficient Buildings group of Eurac Research presented BuiltHub. The project will define a roadmap and vision for a durable data flow to characterize the EU building stock and support its decarbonization. For this purpose, the project will develop an organized and inclusive data collection method in a easy-to-access-and-use datahub platform. The web-based BuiltHub platform will ensure and support a long-lasting data flow through a benefits-based engagement strategy of potential beneficiaries and users such as data and metadata providers and simple users. The strategy will be applied through the development of value information services around data transformation and interpretation tailored to platform users.

After the pitch of projects, there was a roundtable focused on standardization, where different questions were discussed among the participants, such as How can we identify the outcomes of a project that should be pushed to standardization? Or What’s the best way for an EU project to approach and contribute to standardization committees?

BIGG first training session

As part of Business Case 1 “Benchmarking and energy efficiency tracking in public buildings” of the BIGG project we are developing a platform to manage large buildings portfolios. The platform is a building repository in which the energy efficiency measures (EEM) applied to the buildings are displayed, to later on the project measure the savings obtained when combined with the consumption data.

The first online training for energy and building managers of the Catalan government was held on the 25th of October by ICAEN and CIMNE, the training had 74 participants from different departments, public companies and organisations which in combination represent close to 68% of the energy bill of the Catalan government. The session was used to train the users of the platform in how to manage the current building information and how to add new EEM to the existing buildings. The information gathered will already be used to inform on the Catalan government energy efficiency targets with a continuously update database.

Upcoming training sessions

2023 will be the third and last year of the project and it will come loaded with events and news. Many other training sessions will be held during the upcoming months concerning the rest of business cases. Stay tuned to our social networks and our website!

