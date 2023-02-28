More trees in the cities, but which ones ? Audit of a one million urban trees

The many greening projects planned by all cities are faced with very challenging issues, including this one: what tree species should be planted today to resist the climate of tomorrow? We wanted to complete the existing tools and catalogues by studying the species in place in different territories with regard to their resistance to drought stress. To do this, we studied the behaviour of a million urban trees, corresponding to more than 600 different species, during the last three summers, under contrasting conditions. Here is a first feedback on this study.

The framework of the study: resistance to drougth stress

Like any living organism, trees have a vital need for water. The drought we are currently experiencing raises fears of serious consequences for spring and summer. Climatic conditions that are likely to become the standard regime for years to come. It is therefore essential to identify the species which resist the best, which suffer the least and which therefore have the greatest chance of developing and lasting.

Various resources are available to help communities and all greening stakeholders to choose suitable species (such as https://sesame.cerema.fr/ or https://canographia.datagora.erasme.org/ressource/1950-revision- v1/ for France). For our concern, we were interested in the drought stress of trees and their ability to resist.

This study started last year, with the analysis of tree drought stress in different urban parks (https://www.construction21.org/france/articles/h/arbresetsecheresse.html ).

By way of illustration, here is a comparison of drought stress of each tree on the tree patrimony of Bordeaux – France between July 2021 and July 2022.

The stress is characterized from the NDWI2 index.

Two lines of development have been implemented. The first consisted in monitoring the drought stress of trees dynamically, as it has been done for each tree of Bordeaux Métropole from may to septembre 2022.

The second consisted in applying the same method to the documented tree patrimony (having the location of the trees and at the very least the genus and species) over three summers with different characteristics:

2020 : warm without excessive drought (in general)

2021 : rather cool, with rare periods of heat and high humidity

2022 : very hot and dry

The data thus acquired should make it possible to identify behaviours and trends.

The data

We have worked on documented tree patrimony available in opendata on various cities or state sites.

The map below shows the sites concerned over a vast territory stretching from Brussels to Montpellier and from Bayonne to Strasbourg. This first sample makes it possible to cover various climates and typologies of spaces: oceanic, Mediterranean, continental, plain, mountain...

Eventually, our study covers just over a million urban trees, representing more than 800 species, distributed as follows:

Not all assets (in their accessible version) have the same level of detail, but this could be completed later.

The parameters accessible in the study concern:

The species, obviously

The place of planting: streets, parks, gardens, etc.

The nature of the soil

The age

The crown size

….

Multiparametric analysis is therefore very broad and rich in information. We present here only a few examples of use.

For each city, a map is created for each year:

Some results and tools

All the data is accessible with a tool allowing to choose the site, species and period of analysis.

Take the case of the tree patrimony of the Eurometropole de Strasbourg, with 80,000 trees. Here is the population distribution of 4 species according to the level of drought stress at the end of July 2021:

It clearly highlights different behaviours: black alder has the lowest exposure, unlike hop hornbeam whose population is centered on a higher level of stress.

However, we must go further. Early mapping analyses clearly indicated, unsurprisingly, that isolated street trees suffered more than trees in groups or in parks. The distribution of the average stress of the 636 species present in Bordeaux Métropole according to the rate of "street trees" shows the same trend:

The distinction must therefore be made at the very least between street trees and other configurations.

If we are still interested in the tree patrimony of Bordeaux-Métropole, here are the population distributions of 4 species according to street trees VS others:

Overall, the distribution of the population by level of stress shifts sharply between 2021 and 2022, regardless of the territories. Opposite, the case of Bordeaux Métropole.

This shift is much more obvious on “street trees” than on “parks and gardens trees”.

The last two graphs show the details of the evolution of population distribution for 4 species between 2021 and 2022. Here again, the species mainly present in the streets suffer more than those in other areas.

The shift is higher for Acer buergerianum, that is mainly located in streets.

Conclusion and perspectives

This study led to the creation of an already quite substantial database (with up to 27 parameters per tree, for a million trees over 3 years) that we wish to continue to enrich. Any suggestion in this direction will be welcome!

Its use, combined with other data available on trees (Sesame, etc.) on the one hand, and with the local monitoring of species on the other, constitutes support for revegetation projects in the hope of proposing the species best suited to each site.