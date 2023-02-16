Application deadline extended: you have until March 13th to participate in the Green Solutions Awards 2022-2023

You had a building, an infrastructure, a district to submit and thought you didn't have the time? Or had you already started writing the case study and were so overwhelmed that you were afraid you wouldn't be able to finish on time? Or perhaps you weren't aware of this competition and realize that you can NOT miss this opportunity?... Rest assured: we give you 2 more weeks to participate in the Green Solution Awards. But beware! Monday, March 13th at 11:59 p.m. will be the last deadline granted. Go for it!

March 13th, last call

This extension is your last chance to enter the competition. And if you miss it, you will have to wait until the end of 2024 for the next edition...

For the more advanced, take this opportunity to propose another project. Enough to increase your chances of winning a prize... And, in any case, to increase your visibility.

Why participate already?

To be part of the experts pool of Construction21 and to be able to speak at events (conferences, TV broadcast, radio interviews, etc.).

and to be able to speak at events (conferences, TV broadcast, radio interviews, etc.). To promote your know-how internally and externally and inspire professionals.

and professionals. To contribute to the dissemination of best practices , innovative and reproducible solutions...

, innovative and reproducible solutions... To benefit for free from a unique and recognised visibility on the national and international scene !

on the ! To try to win one of the national or international prizes and obtain recognition from your peers.

What if this year you were the winner? Only way to find out is to apply… before March 13th 11:59pm.

I participate with a building (tutorial) - a district (tutorial) - an infrastructure (tutorial)

Rules

A question? a problem? Construction21 team is here to help and advise you! Contact marietteguermonprez[at]construction21.fr

Check out the international partners of the contest