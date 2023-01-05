An example of sustainable district heating has been developed in Kosovo

The biomass-fired cogeneration plant and the development of the district heating network that it supplies represents an example in switching to innovative district heating technologies in the Balkans.

Although Kosovo is still quite dependent on fossil fuels, the local authority in Gjakova (Đakovica in Serbian) has introduced biomass and as worked on the modernisation and expansion of the network.

The combined heat and power (CHP) system was built using European funds. Such technological improvement has started to lead the way for Kosovo and Balkans in general to reach a more sustainable future.

News published on Build Up News

Consult the source