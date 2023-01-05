Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    An example of sustainable district heating has been developed in Kosovo

    • by Build Up
    • /
    • 2023-01-05 10:16:16
    • /
    • International
    • /
    • 109
    An example of sustainable district heating has been developed in Kosovo

    The biomass-fired cogeneration plant and the development of the district heating network that it supplies represents an example in switching to innovative district heating technologies in the Balkans.

    Although Kosovo is still quite dependent on fossil fuels, the local authority in Gjakova (Đakovica in Serbian) has introduced biomass and as worked on the modernisation and expansion of the network.

    The combined heat and power (CHP) system was built using European funds. Such technological improvement has started to lead the way for Kosovo and Balkans in general to reach a more sustainable future.

    Photo from Sigmund on Unsplash

    News published on Build Up News
    Consult the source

     heat network
     district healing network
     heating

    Author of the page

  • B Build Up
    Build Up

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     heat network
     district healing network
     heating

    On the network on the same themes