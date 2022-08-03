Adaptable design in Belgium and Germany

From 27 until 29 September 2022, the Belgian-Luxemburg-German Chamber of Commerce organises an event on adaptable construction in Belgium and Germany.

In Belgium, about 19 % of the current population is older than 65. This number could increase to 26 % of the population as of 2040. The proportion of older people, over 84, will also continue to increase and could represent 5,8 % of the population in 2050.

More than 75 % of the Belgians live in individual houses or row houses and wish to be able to live there as long as possible, even at an old age, by making the necessary adaptations (stairs, thresholds, bathroom, etc.). The importance of having a home is even more important after the COVID-19 pandemic. These are good news for the building sector, which proved largely resilient to the health crisis. It is however a considerable challenge.

Germany, one of the most important commercial partners of Belgium, has had a long-standing interest in the area of adapted and accessible housing. It is often forgotten that accessible buildings make life easier, not only for the elderly or for persons with disabilities, but also for all other users. Legal regulations and DIN standards are already in force in Germany for the design of buildings for persons with disabilities. This is for example the case in the nursing home sector in North Rhine-Westphalia.

In order to learn more about the topic, you are kindly invited to join the conference on 27 September on adaptable construction: you will have the opportunity to meet Belgian and German experts as well as a delegation of 7 German companies, eager to familiarise themselves with the Belgian market and to create new contacts with construction specialists.

PROGRAMME 27.09.2022 9:00–16:30 Conference in the German embassy (rue Jacques de Lalaing 8/14, 1040 Brussels), followed by a network event 28-29.09.2022 9:00–18:00 Individual B2B-meetings with potential commercial partners

The business trip is part of the market development programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) initiated by the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Change and organised by the Belgian-Luxembourg-German Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Chambers of Crafts and Trades of Cologne and Aachen.