ABC 21 project publishes reports and findings about bioclimatic and related topics

Buildings play a central role in a decarbonised & zero-emissions future. However, globalisation trends in building design resulted in inadequate solutions for warm climate regions, performing poorly energy & comfort-wise. Projections indicate a doubling of the population by 2050 in Africa, which implies expanding already insufficient building stock. New buildings should be designed according to concepts that will make them robustly comfortable against climatic changes and low energy needs.

ABC 21 project aims to fill this gap & promote the exchange of best practices between Africa & Europe. Analysing and documenting the best sustainable solutions for warm climates is crucial to popularise these concepts and support communities, local construction & manufacturing. The solutions involve a bioclimatic approach, passive cooling techniques, and local low embedded energy construction materials. These concepts and designs already exist in Africa. Still, they need to be identified, documented, standardised and adapted to new conditions & technical possibilities.



We have recently published reports presenting our work regarding energy & comfort indicators, local geo/bio-based building materials, training and regulation infrastructure, policies overview, etc. The deliverables are open to the public for download on our website or in the links below:

Additionally, the recordings of the webinars are available on our website. The first webinar addressed the topic of " address the issue “Energy and comfort assessment: important new advances introduced in international standards. Which implications arise for EU and African policies? The second webinar was about "Local building Materials - How to reduce Building's embodied Carbon? in collaboration with PEEB, ACT and GlobalABC. We presented some work on local construction materials and their potential to decarbonise the building sector.

