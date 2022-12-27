A new CO2 tax on heating and social climate fund to help households invest in green solutions

EU legislators have recently agreed to impose a carbon price on buildings which still have a heating system based on fossil fuels.

Compared to what the European Commission envisioned, the tax would be applied also to "process heat" of industrial activities and to office buildings. This provisional deal still needs to be confirmed by the EU member states and the European Parliament. Moreover, the actual implementation of the deal could be delayed until 2028 since the current energy prices are exceptionall (...)

