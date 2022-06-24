A look back at the Clyde Gateway Energy Workshops in Glasgow

Earlier this month (June 2022), Clyde Gateway hosted Industry and Policy Maker workshops at their brand-new events venue, The Bothy at Cuningar Loop. The workshops raised awareness and knowledge of 5GDHC technology in general and more specifically informed the stakeholders about the investments planned at Clyde Gateway.

Industry Workshop:

The workshop brought together a range of local and regional stakeholders who have been involved in researching and developing a regional vision for rolling out 5GDHC in the ‘follower region,’ Scotland. Those in attendance have also been involved in local action plans for replicating 5GDHC in local areas.

It introduced the concept of 5th Generation Heating and Cooling (5GDHC) and presented the scope for 5GDHC to address Scottish Government carbon targets. It focused on experiences in 5GDHC delivery including technical and financial considerations.

During the workshop, experts of 5GDHC presented their knowledge to interested industry professionals:



Martin McKay, Clyde Gateway, hosted the workshop. He welcomed guests and introduced the stakeholders to the D2 Grids project and the wider Clyde Gateway regeneration project.

Emilia Motoasca from Vito outlined the principles and KPIs of 5GDHC

Doreen Reid, Scottish Enterprise and Graduate Engineer, Arran Kirkbright from Ramboll jointly presented opportunities in Scotland to be a Leader in 5GDHC

Kevin Waters, Renfrewshire Council, Sam Haston, Buro Happold and James Reid from FES spoke about best practices and lessons learned from their Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) 5GDHC project

These sessions focused on raising awareness and knowledge of 5GDHC with the audience and sharing experiences from investments in 5GDHC in East Renfrewshire and in Glasgow/South Lanarkshire.

There were two interactive sessions as part of this workshop:

Interactive poster

The aim for the poster was to gather comments/feedback from stakeholders and industry professionals about 5GDHC and what they could contribute to the development and operation of these networks.

Live Q&A/Mentimeter

Some of the presenters were asked to form a panel at the end of the event to take questions from the audience. The audience were then asked to respond to a series of set questions via the interactive Mentimeter application.

Policy Maker Workshop:

The workshop presented the current state of activity around 5GDHC and explored the scope for promoting 5GDHC as a key technology to support Scottish Government Net Zero by 2045. It focussed on the technical and commercial aspects of delivering 5GDHC as a practical solution to meeting renewable energy targets.

It brought together regional and local stakeholders who have been involved in the policy landscape in Scotland for district heating, including 5th generation district heating. As the ‘follow region,’ stakeholders learned more about the opportunities for 5GDHC in Scotland, looking at pilot site examples, and what needs to be done locally to roll these out.

During the workshop, experts of 5GDHC presented their knowledge to interested policy-makers:

As with the Industry event, Martin McKay, Clyde Gateway, also hosted the Policy Maker workshop. He welcomed guests and introduced the stakeholders to the D2 Grids project and the wider Clyde Gateway regeneration project.

Eugenia Bueno-Martinez from the Open University presented on the D2Grids project and the principles of 5GDHC

Andres Gonzalez Quiros, British Geological Survey spoke about the Geothermal potential and UKGEOS Project

Doreen Reid from Scottish Enterprise presented opportunities in Scotland to be a Leader in 5GDHC

Sarah-Jane McArthur, Brodies LLP highlighted the regulatory landscape for district heating and 5GDHC in particular

Helen Smith, Scottish Water raised awareness of the challenges and opportunities for 5GDHC in Scotland

Kevin Waters, Renfrewshire Council and Sam Haston, Buro Happold spoke about best practice and lessons learned from their Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) 5GDHC project

These presentations provided an insight into 5GDHC and the economic, environmental, social challenges and opportunities it provides. The audience was asked to consider what questions and challenges Scotland, as a ‘follower region’ would have to answer in order to roll out 5GDHC.

There were two interactive sessions as part of this workshop:

Interactive poster

The aim for the poster was to gather comments/feedback from stakeholders and policy makers on how 5GDHC would contribute to the sustainable development goals.

Live Q&A/Mentimeter

Some of the presenters were asked to form a panel at the end of the event to take questions from the audience. The audience were then asked to respond to a series of set questions via the interactive Mentimeter application.

Both workshops were filmed, and links will be available shortly. You can watch a teaser from the events below:

If you would like copies of the slides for these workshops or to see the content from the interactive sessions please email [email protected]

