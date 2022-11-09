Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    6th Annual Digital Construction Summit

    Join Luxatia International and global executives as we return for our 6th Annual Digital Construction Summit in Prague, Czech Republic on the 23rd – 24th of February 2023. The sixth edition will focus on building modern, sustainable environments by accelerating the pace of digital technology adoption to improve efficiency, mitigate risk and better manage the entire construction lifecycle.


    This hybrid event will bring together construction, architecture, engineering and other industry experts to discuss how new innovations and modern processes are shaping the future of construction. Leading professionals from global brands will be in attendance to share their experiences and discuss trending topics such as AI, blockchain, cloud-based software, scheduling tools and much more.

    This is an invaluable 2-day opportunity to network with industry leaders and discuss the latest trends pushing construction and architecture projects forward.

    https://www.luxatiainternational.com/product/6th-annual-digital-construction-summit

    Prague, CZ
    23/02 - 24/02/2023
     BIM
     construction
     smart construction
     digital construction
     construction innovation
     construction technology
     VDC
     project management solutions

