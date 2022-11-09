Join Luxatia International and global executives as we return for our 6th Annual Digital Construction Summit in Prague, Czech Republic on the 23rd – 24th of February 2023. The sixth edition will focus on building modern, sustainable environments by accelerating the pace of digital technology adoption to improve efficiency, mitigate risk and better manage the entire construction lifecycle.



This hybrid event will bring together construction, architecture, engineering and other industry experts to discuss how new innovations and modern processes are shaping the future of construction. Leading professionals from global brands will be in attendance to share their experiences and discuss trending topics such as AI, blockchain, cloud-based software, scheduling tools and much more.



This is an invaluable 2-day opportunity to network with industry leaders and discuss the latest trends pushing construction and architecture projects forward.



