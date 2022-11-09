5th Edition of the Franco-German Energy Forum

On November 24th, 2022, the Franco-German Office for the Energy Transition, in cooperation with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the French Ministry for the Energy Transition (MTE) and the German Federal Foreign Office, will host the fifth edition of the Franco-German Energy Forum.

The conference entitled EU energy and climate targets for 2030: Which roadmap for the energy transition? will, for the first time, be held at the seat of the BMWK in Berlin.

Global political developments have taken several unexpected turns in recent years – the energy sector is probably the most vivid example. Between the price collapse in the wake of the Covid-pandemic and the start of the current price boom, which was exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, only one and a half years went by.

The European Union's energy and climate policy ambitions, on the other hand, have grown constantly during this period. In addition to a massive expansion of renewable energies, the topics of energy efficiency, decarbonisation of the industrial, building and transport sectors and, last but not least, the challenge of energy sovereignty and social compatibility have increasingly come into focus during this time:

What answers can the European Union provide to current geopolitical problems in the field of energy and climate policy?

How can a socially acceptable and fair energy transition be achieved despite strong price fluctuations and uncertainties?

How can a long-term and reliable framework for the success of the decarbonisation of the European economy be created in such a fast-moving and volatile environment?

These questions will be discussed by experts and decision-makers from politics, industry, business, academia and civil society at this year's edition of the Energy Forum.

While the morning sessions will focus on (trans-)national strategies to achieve the European goals, the afternoon sessions will discuss the influence of current geopolitical challenges on energy production and consumption, as well as on their grid and market integration. Finally, it will be discussed how the micro-economic implementation of the European energy transition can succeed.

The German-French Energy Forum will be broadcast live on the internet in German, French and English. Participation is free of charge.

For more information : click here