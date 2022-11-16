Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    30 days to go: 17th Global Forum on Human Settlements: Resilient, Carbon-neutral and Nature-positive Cities

    • by Sabrina He
    • /
    • 2022-11-16 00:00:00
    • /
    • International
    • /
    • 101
    30 days to go: 17th Global Forum on Human Settlements: Resilient, Carbon-neutral and Nature-positive Cities

    The 17th Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2022) is dedicated to rally all main stakeholders at the local level for a safer and greener urban future.

    Register Now

    The two-day forum is co-organized by :

    • Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS),
    • World Meteorological Organization (WMO), 
    • United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD),
    • United Nations Centre for Regional Development (UNCRD)
    • United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA),
    • Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI),

    in collaboration with :

    • United Nations Economic and Social Commission in Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP),
    • Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO),
    • United Nations Development Programme (UNDP),
    • United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), 
    • World Wildlife Fund (WWF), 
    • International Ocean Institute (IOI),
    • Habitat For Humanity International (HFHI)

     

    Conference Website

    For more information please don't hesitate to contact the Secretariat of GFHS :

    [email protected]

    Online
    15/12 - 16/12/2022
     decarbonation
     resilience
     carbon-neutral
     event

    Author of the page

  • S Sabrina He
    Sabrina He

    Director for Public Affairs Department

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     decarbonation
     resilience
     carbon-neutral
     event

    On the network on the same themes