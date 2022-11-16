30 days to go: 17th Global Forum on Human Settlements: Resilient, Carbon-neutral and Nature-positive Cities
The 17th Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2022) is dedicated to rally all main stakeholders at the local level for a safer and greener urban future.
The two-day forum is co-organized by :
- Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS),
- World Meteorological Organization (WMO),
- United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD),
- United Nations Centre for Regional Development (UNCRD),
- United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA),
- Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI),
in collaboration with :
- United Nations Economic and Social Commission in Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP),
- Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO),
- United Nations Development Programme (UNDP),
- United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR),
- World Wildlife Fund (WWF),
- International Ocean Institute (IOI),
- Habitat For Humanity International (HFHI)
For more information please don't hesitate to contact the Secretariat of GFHS :
Online
15/12 - 16/12/2022
